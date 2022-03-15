H.E.R. does juggling act with concert tours, acting, Grammys

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — H.E.R. is juggling more than just recording music these days. The lauded singer-songwriter is one of the leading Grammy nominees again, she’s a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and she will start filming “The Color Purple” musical this month. The four-time Grammy winner also embarks on her 19-city Back of My Mind tour in early April while separately joining Coldplay for their world tour as a supporting act later this month. She’s still fitting in studio time to record new music. It might seem like a heavy undertaking, but H.E.R. says she’s willing to carry the weight.