Guatemala congress shelves abortion law passed previous week

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress has voted to shelve a controversial law stiffening penalties for abortion, prohibiting same-sex marriage and banning discussion of sexual diversity in schools. The body acted Tuesday, just a week after it passed the legislation by a wide margin. The reversal came after President Alejandro Giammattei threatened a veto because elements of the legislation were considered unconstitutional and in violation of international treaties that Guatemala has signed. Lawmakers again voted by a wide margin, this time to indefinitely archive the “Protection of Life and Family” law. Lawmakers had passed the measure on International Women’s Day, drawing howls of criticism.