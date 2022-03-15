Groff, Delany, Arnett among ‘Lammy’ nominees for LGBTQ books

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction by Lauren Groff and Kristen Arnett, erotica by Samuel R. Delany and nonfiction by Daisy Hernández are among this year’s nominees for Lambda awards, given for the year’s best LGBTQ books. “The Lammys,” as they are commonly known, were established in 1989 and are presented by the Lambda Literary organization. Finalists in 24 categories, ranging from lesbian romance to transgender poetry, were announced Tuesday, at a time when numerous states are seeking to ban or restrict LGBTQ books. Winners will be announced during a virtual celebration June 11, hosted by the artist and drag queen Sasha Velour.