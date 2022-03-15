Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck

NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle he was traveling in with another reporter was struck by incoming fire, the network said Tuesday. The incident on Monday that took videographer Pierre Zakrzewski’s life also injured reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized. Their vehicle was struck while reporting in Horenka, outside of Kyiv. Zakrzewski was a veteran war photographer who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a memo to staff that Zakrzekski’s “passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.” He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days, following the death of documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud.