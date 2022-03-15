Ex-Mexican border governor arrested in write-in scandal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former governor of Mexico’s border state of Nuevo Leon has been arrested for allegedly submitting illegal signatures for his 2018 write-in presidential bid. Former governor Jaime Rodriguez was the first independent candidate to ever win a statehouse in Mexico in 2015; he left office in 2021. But the charges he was arrested on Tuesday are related to his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2018. Rodriguez is better known by his nickname, “Bronco,” which means “wild horse.” He got on the ballot in 2018 as a write-in candidate, even though electoral authorities determined that many of the signatures he submitted were improperly obtained.