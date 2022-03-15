Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sarah Bloom Raskin, under fire from Senate Republicans for her views on climate change and financial regulation, has withdrawn her name from consideration for a key post on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. Raskin’s nomination was stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republican senators boycotted a vote on it. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said Monday that he also opposed her, dooming her chances of winning confirmation in the full Senate.