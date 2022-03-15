Dwayne Johnson credits females in his life for shaping him

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In season two of “Young Rock,” debuting Tuesday on NBC, viewers will meet Arlyn Broche as Dany Garcia, who Dwayne Johnson married, had a daughter with, and later divorced. The two remain business partners. Garcia manages his career and is the co-founder of his production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson credits the females in his life including Garcia, his wife Lauren, mother Ata, and three daughters for making him who he is. He says in his house, he’s “surrounded by all estrogen” except for his dog. “Young Rock” follows a younger Johnson through moments in his childhood, teen years and in college. Johnson sets up the stories in an interview from the 2032 presidential campaign trail.