Democrat Horn joins crowded US Senate race in Oklahoma

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Democrat Kendra Horn is the latest candidate to announce plans to run for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat. The 45-year-old attorney told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she plans to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Horn pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated then-U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, a Republican. She served one term before losing the seat in 2020 to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice. Several high-profile Republicans have already announced plans to run, including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, state Sen. Nathan Dahm and Inhofe’s longtime Chief of Staff Luke Holland.