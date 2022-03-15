Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

By RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia’s invasion, a small but growing number are also heading the other way. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men and people delivering aid. Now, though, women are trickling back, motivated by a desire to help loved ones in trouble, or just to contribute to the defense and survival of their country and compatriots in ways large and small. The women are braving the bombs that have pounded Ukraine — and across an increasingly broad area — since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.