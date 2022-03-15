Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

BERLIN (AP) — Air travel is disrupted across Germany as security personnel at several airports stage walkouts demanding higher wages. Numerous flights have been canceled at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday due to the strike organized by trade union ver.di. German news agency dpa reported that starting at 2 a.m., employees of the cargo and passenger controls at Germany’s largest airport stopped working. Only passengers with layovers were able to go through security checks in Frankfurt. Airport operator Fraport has asked all travelers who wanted to board in Frankfurt not to travel to the airport. Employees at Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports also walked out of their jobs. In Munich, Germany’s second-largest airport, a walk out has been underway since Monday afternoon.