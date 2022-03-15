A year later, spa shooting victims’ families grieve and heal

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — In the year since a gunman killed eight people at three Georgia massage businesses, the family members and friends of the victims have been struggling with grief, trying to heal and making sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten. On March 16, 2021, Robert Aaron Long shot and killed four people at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County. A fifth person was shot and injured. Police said Long then drove to Atlanta, where he shot and killed three women at Gold Spa before crossing the street to Aromatherapy Spa and killing another woman. Six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.