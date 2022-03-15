2 killed, several hurt in Indonesia’s Papua province protest

By ALFIAN KARTONO

Associated Press

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say two people died and several others were wounded at a demonstration against the new autonomous region in Indonesia’s Papua province. A peaceful demonstration was carried out for three hours in Yahukimo district Tuesday afternoon. But friction between the people, coupled with a provocation, broke the peace as buildings were set ablaze around the demonstration area. A police spokesperson said there were victims both from police officers and the community. Conflicts between Indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.