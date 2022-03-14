UN says women pay highest price in conflict, now in Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. women’s agency says women and girls pay the highest price in all crises and conflicts from Myanmar and Afghanistan to the Sahel and Haiti. She adds that “the horrifying war in Ukraine now joins that list.” Undersecretary-General Sima Bahous told the Commission on the Status of Women’s annual meeting Monday that the war is damaging the lives, hopes and futures of Ukrainian women and girls. Bahous says that “as with all crises, climate change also exacts its highest price from women and girls.” The priority theme of the session is empowering women in dealing with climate change.