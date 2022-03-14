Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

By RICK GENTILO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the city Monday, snarling already congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances. The city government issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.” The advisory was lifted about two-and-a-half hours later. The protesters, some from as far away as California and Montana, have been in the area more than a week.