Red Cross chief: Ukraine war ‘nothing short of a nightmare’

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top Red Cross official says the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine has become “nothing short of a nightmare” for those living in besieged cities. Robert Mardini, the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, also called the war “catastrophic” for civilians affected by the fighting. He told The Associated Press on Monday that people are out of drinking water, food, medical supplies and fuel for heating — particularly in the surrounded Ukrainian city of Mariupol. While the Red Cross continues to speak with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, there’s so far been no established routes for people to safely leave Mariupol and some other areas facing intense warfare.