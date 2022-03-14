Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has teamed up with one of the emerging progressives in Congress for a town hall in New York, aiming to show a united Democratic front months ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi appeared Monday with freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a rising progressive in his suburban New York City congressional district, to field questions from a couple dozen locals and mark the anniversary of the giant COVID-19 relief package that Democrats in Congress sent to President Joe Biden. Pelosi has urged Democrats to unify ahead of this fall’s midterm elections and to move past infighting between the party’s centrist and leftist flanks.