Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 2 in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others during separate raids in the occupied West Bank. It says a 16-year-old was shot and killed, and three other Palestinians were wounded, early Tuesday in a raid in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Israel’s Border Police says forces came under attack after arresting a suspect who was in possession of an assault rifle. Another Palestinian, who was in his 20s, was killed in Qalandia, just outside of Jerusalem. The ministry says six other Palestinians were wounded in Qalandia. There was no immediate Israeli comment on that operation.