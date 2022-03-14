Minneapolis revises policy on warrants after Locke killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is changing policy for search warrants following the police shooting of a Black man in a downtown apartment so that officers must knock and wait a certain length of time before entering a residence. Police would have to wait 20 seconds before entering a residence while serving a daytime warrant, and 30 seconds for nighttime searches. No-knock warrants would be banned except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation. The new policy would also include regular civilian review of video from searches and public disclosure of warrant data. The city’s warrant policy came under scrutiny after a SWAT team shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke in early February.