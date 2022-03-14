Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) — Gunfire and burning vehicles in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo led U.S. officials to briefly close the U.S. consulate and briefly shut down border crossings there. The gunfire erupted after the arrest late Sunday of a leader of one faction of the Northeast Cartel. Suspected cartel members began shooting and hijacked and burned vehicles, apparently in retaliation for the arrest. Southbound traffic into Nuevo Laredo from Laredo, Texas, at the Juarez-Lincoln and Gateway to the Americas bridges was briefly suspended, but re-opened Monday morning. The arrested suspect was identified as the leader of cartel gunmen known as “The Troops of Hell.” They are an extremely violent and heavily-armed gang of hitmen.