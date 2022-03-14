Met announces Mexican as 1st female architect for wing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that a Mexican architect has been chosen as the first woman to design a wing at The Met, as the museum is known. The Met said in a statement Monday that Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has been selected to design the renovation of The Met’s modern and contemporary galleries, known as the Tang Wing. The newly re-designed wing at the iconic Manhattan museum will hold modern and contemporary art, as well as photographs, drawings and prints. The museum said “through flexible gallery spaces, the wing will emphasize the interconnectedness of space and time and suggest a non-chronological narrative.”