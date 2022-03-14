Jury awards $100M-plus to victims of Seattle crane collapse

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury awarded more than $100 million Monday to some of the victims of a tower crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle in 2019. Workers were disassembling the 300-foot crane in strong wind gusts when it fell from the roof of a Google building under construction in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Two ironworkers fell to their deaths. The crane crushed cars below, killing Sarah Pantip Wong, a 19-year-old Seattle Pacific University student, and Alan Justad, a 71-year-old former city worker.