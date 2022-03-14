Judge makes ban on Saget autopsy records release permanent

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget. Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said Monday during a court hearing in Orlando that he would issue a permanent injunction requested by Saget’s widow and his three daughters. The family members had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into Saget’s death. The medical examiner says the 65-year-old comedian died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward.