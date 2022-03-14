‘Harrowing figures’: Yemen report says 161K to face famine

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups say that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022. That’s a fivefold increase from the current figure. That is according to a report released on Monday by the aid groups and known as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC. It painted a gowning dire picture of the situation in the poorest Arab nation that plunged into civil war for over seven years. The stark warning comes a head of an annual aid conference for Yemen that will be hosted by the U.N. on Wednesday.