Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group is suing Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option. Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit Monday in federal district court in Tulsa. The first-term Republican governor issued an executive order in November. It reversed the State Department of Health’s practice of allowing transgender people to change the gender marker on their birth certificate or offering a nonbinary option instead of designating a gender. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two transgender men and a transgender woman, all of whom live in Oklahoma. A spokeswoman for Stitt declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.