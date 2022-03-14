Death toll in Mozambique from Cyclone Gombe rises to 15

By ALEXANDRE NHAMPOSSA

Associated Press

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Officials in Mozambique say that Cyclone Gombe has flooded large areas of northern and central Mozambique, killing 15 people. Nampula province governor Mety Gondola said the dead include five members of the same family in the province’s Angoche coastal area. The prime minister’s office announced that the number of injured is now at least 50. Most of the fatalities occurred when the cyclone first hit Mozambique’s northern coast on Friday last week and its strong winds and rains caused many houses to collapse. Some coastal districts in Nampula province remained isolated on Monday, without power, water and communication. More than 100,000 people were forced from their homes by the strong cyclone.