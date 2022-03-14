Auschwitz survivor Leon Schwarzbaum dies at 101 in Germany

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Leon Scharzbaum, a survivor of the Nazis’ death camp at Auschwitz and lifelong fighter for justice for the victims of the Holocaust, has died. He was 101. Schwarzbaum died early Monday in Potsdam near Berlin. The International Auschwitz Committee said on its website: “It is with great sadness, respect and gratitude that Holocaust survivors around the world bid farewell to their friend, fellow sufferer and companion Leon Schwarzbaum, who in the last decades of his life became one of the most important contemporary witnesses of the Shoah.” Schwarzbaum was the only one of his family to survive the Nazi concentration camps at Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Sachsenhausen.