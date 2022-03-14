AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

By AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most Americans across racial and ethnic groups say more progress is necessary. But Black Americans are especially pessimistic that any more progress will be made in the coming years. Criminal justice advocates have warned that unless something definitive is done soon to begin transforming police and the criminal justice system, it could become more difficult to mobilize dissatisfied Black voters in the midterm elections.