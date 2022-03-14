2 killed, 19 injured in gas explosion at Mexican resort

Authorities in Mexico say a gas tank has exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, killing two people and injuring 19. The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and apparently some of the victims were tourists, though no information on their nationalities was immediately available. Police in the coastal state of Quintana Roo say eight of those injured at the Kool Beach restaurant required hospitalization. . It is not the first time that poor management of cooking gas lines has resulted in deadly accidents on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.