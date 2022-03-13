What happens when all the student volunteers disappear?

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the United States, the pandemic forced school administrators to slash or eliminate their school’s student volunteer requirements. For nearly two years, these students either abandoned volunteering or strained to find safe ways to serve in a time of isolation and crisis. Now, school administrators are anticipating returning to the pre-pandemic days of unhindered volunteerism. Not a moment too soon at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, Scott Losavio helps students perform their required community service hours. He says teenagers can be “knuckleheads” but when they’re out helping other people, “that’s when they’re at their best.”