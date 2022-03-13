Strong undersea quake shakes Indonesia; no tsunami warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow underwater earthquake has shaken western Indonesia, but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude-6.6 and about 100 miles west of Pariaman in West Sumatra province. The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami. Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A 6.2 earthquake in West Sumatra last month killed 16 people and damaged thousands of homes and other buildings.