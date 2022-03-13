Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russia has escalated attacks in western Ukraine, striking a military base where its troops had trained with NATO forces and bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. The Ukrainians said that over 30 cruise missiles were fired at the base located 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of regional hub Lviv, killing at least nine people and wounding 57. No further information on the casualties was immediately available. A day earlier, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow had warned the United States that it considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets,” and thus fair game for attack.