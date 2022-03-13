Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s defense minister says a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device. The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and slamming into a field near a student dormitory late Thursday. Some 40 parked cars were damaged in the large explosion but no one was injured. Defense Minister Mario Banozic says that traces of the explosives were found on the crash site.