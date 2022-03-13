Breonna Taylor’s family, supporters sustain push for justice

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s family has joined with demonstrators and other supporters to honor the two-year anniversary of the Black woman’s passing in a botched police raid. The memorial was held Sunday a few weeks after one of the Kentucky police officers involved in the raid, Brett Hankison, was found not guilty on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Taylor’s apartment. His acquittal likely closed the door on the possibility of state criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the raid. None of the officers involved were charged with Taylor’s death.