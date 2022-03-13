Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in Asia and oil prices have fallen as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation keep investors guessing about what lies ahead. Tokyo and Sydney advanced Monday while Hong Kong dropped 3.8%. Oil prices slipped about $3 per barrel. On Friday, the S&P 500 ended 1.3% lower. Spreading outbreaks of coronavirus in China have added to uncertainties, with authorities ordering a lockdown in the technology and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, that could worsen supply chain disruptions. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates at its meeting this week.