Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A shadow primary has begun to take shape among no fewer than three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who is best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in the next presidential contest. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is already offering a rough timeline for a potential announcement. And congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to block Trump’s return to the White House. Their apparent willingness to run represents a remarkable shift from four years ago when “Never Trump” operatives failed to recruit any GOP officeholders.