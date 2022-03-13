Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

By PAMELA SAMPSON

Associated Press

American journalist Brent Renaud has been killed in Ukraine while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says the 50-year-old documentary filmmaker died Sunday in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days. Another journalist was wounded in the attack. Renaud won a litany of prestigious awards for documentary filmmaking including two duPont-Columbia journalism awards. With his brother Craig, Renaud produced programs for number of American news and media organizations, including HBO and The New York Times. They won a Peabody for “Last Chance High,” a series about at-risk youth in Chicago.