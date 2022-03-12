US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide. The Associated Press has obtained a report to Congress that says both men face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. Pompeo and envoy Brian Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. The report says U.S. intelligence believes Iranian threats to them persist. The issue has been raised in indirect nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, where Iran wants all Trump-era sanctions removed.