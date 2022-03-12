US ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone

ATLANTA (AP) — Unaccompanied child migrants trying to enter the United States will no longer be denied a chance to seek asylum under new guidance announced by U.S. health authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the change late Friday night. The CDC said that that expulsion of unaccompanied noncitizen children is “not warranted” to protect the public health. The change was announced shortly before a court order was to take effect that would have allowed the Biden administration to expel unaccompanied children seeking asylum under Title 42 authority, which was introduced in March 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19. The order remains in place for adults and families traveling with children.