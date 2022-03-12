Ukraine’s only woman rabbi among the many Jews fleeing war

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine. International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance. The reality that so many Jews have joined the mass civilian exodus from Ukraine underlines the deceitfulness of Russian propaganda, which claims Russia is de-Nazifying Ukraine. The fact is Ukraine has steadily grown into a pluralistic society, led by a Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jewish organizations are helping all refugees, but their involvement is essential for many Jews who either to seek emigrate to Israel or need to stay true to their faith’s observances.