Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners, including those convicted of killings and belonging to militant groups. The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement on Saturday. It says those executed included convicted members of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The mass carrying out of capital punishment appears to be the largest execution in the kingdom in its modern history. The total number of those put to death surpassed that of the January 1980 mass execution of those convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca, which saw 63 people beheaded.