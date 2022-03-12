Indigenous rights activist killed in northern Mexico

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua say an Indigenous rights activist who campaigned against illegal logging has been killed. Jose Trinidad Baldenegro was attacked when he left his house in the settlement of Colorada de la Virgen to go to work on Monday. Witnesses heard shots and saw several gunmen. Hours later, the house was burned. Baldenegro was a Tarahumara activist who has fought illegal logging and mining in a region where drug gangs often cut down forest to plant narcotics. His brother, Isidro Baldenegro, won a Goldman Prize for environmental activism in 2005 but was murdered in 2017.