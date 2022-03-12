In Ethiopia, a video of civilians burned alive sparks anger

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they will prosecute individuals seen in a gruesome video in which armed men appear to burn at least three people alive. The video has been shared widely on social media and has sparked anger among many in a country facing war in its northern region as well as ethnic strife in other parts. The Ethiopian Government Communication Service confirmed that the incident took place in the Guba area of the northwestern Benishangul-Gumuz region. The video shows armed men speaking the local Amharic language dragging and then burning three people in civilian attire.