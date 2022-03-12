Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made drone

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian officials have criticized NATO for what they called a slow reaction to the military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three alliance member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital. The Russian-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia and slamming into a field near a student dormitory late Thursday. Some 40 parked cars were damaged but no one was injured. NATO said the alliance’s integrated air and missile defense had tracked the object’s flight path. But the Croatian prime minister said the country’s authorities were not informed and that NATO reacted only after question posed by journalists.