China’s virus cases rise, access to Shanghai tightened

BEIJING (AP) — The number of new daily coronavirus cases in an outbreak in China’s northeast has more than tripled. Meanwhile, the government tightened control on access to Shanghai in the east. It suspended bus service to the city of 24 million people and requires a virus test for anyone who wants to enter. The government reported 1,938 new cases in China’s mainland, more than three times the previous day’s total. About three-quarters of those, or 1,412 cases, were in Jilin province in the northeast. Access to the industrial city of Changchun in Jilin has been suspended and families told to stay at home following a spate of infections.