2nd Joplin officer shot by suspect dies; organs donated

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The body of a Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers earlier this week has been taken to a funeral home after his organs were donated. The Joplin Police Department said in a statement Saturday that 27-year-old patrol Officer Jake Reed’s vital organs were taken to an airport and flown across the country Friday evening and his body was escorted to a funeral home. Police say Reed and Cpl. Benjamin Cooper were shot on Tuesday by 40-year-old Anthony Felix. Cooper died that day at a hospital. Authorities say a third officer was shot and wounded by Felix, who was then fatally shot by another officer.