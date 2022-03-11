Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020. WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. Video shows a technician feeding the gun into a shredder. Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed. Rittenhouse’s attorneys has said Rittenhouse didn’t want someone to buy it as a trophy. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests over a police shooting in August 2020. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of multiple charges in November after Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense.