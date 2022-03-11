Warsaw overwhelmed as it becomes key refugee destination

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s mayor is appealing for international help as the city becomes overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital. The welcome Warsaw has given Ukrainians as the nation struggles to resist Russia’s invasion is wholehearted. Across the city, people have mobilized to help by collecting donations and volunteering at reception centers. But the challenge is enormous. Much of the burden so far is being carried by volunteers taking time off work, a situation not sustainable in the long run. Warsaw’s mayor said the situation is getting more and more difficult every day.