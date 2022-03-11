VP Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine refugee crisis grows

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania’s president will meet Friday to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine for elsewhere in eastern Europe due to Russia’s invasion. It’s a problem that Biden administration officials and European leaders warn will likely only get more complicated in the days and weeks ahead. Harris’ talks in Bucharest come after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began. Romania had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday.