US immigration arrests drop amid focus on most dangerous

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigration enforcement arrests within the the U.S. fell over the past year as the Biden administration shifted its enforcement focus to people in the country without legal status who have committed serious crimes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday as it released its annual report that it has apprehended and deported more sex offenders and other serious criminals as part of an effort to achieve the “greatest law enforcement impact.” Administration critics view it as a softening stance toward people who illegally entered the country.