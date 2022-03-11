Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult

ISTANBUL (AP) — Well-known Turkish journalist Sedef Kabas has been released from prison despite being convicted of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Lawyer Ugur Poyraz says she was released Friday after spending nearly seven weeks in prison over her citing of a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox. Kabas was sentenced to two years and four months at the hearing in Istanbul but released. She is expected to appeal her conviction. The case highlighted the use of a law under which tens of thousands have been prosecuted since Erdogan became president in 2014 following more than a decade as prime minister.